Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports customer who threatened to break into kennel
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
8:01 a.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported seeing a handgun on the right hand shoulder of the Highway 49 ramp.
10:41 a.m. — A caller on West McKnight Way reported a woman hitting a Toyota truck hauling a trailer and trying to get inside.
10:58 p.m. — A caller near Olympia Park Road reported hearing a woman yell “I’m going to kill you,” and throwing rocks in front of her house.
12:35 p.m. — A caller on Lidster Avenue reported his mother received an anonymous postcard with a litany of derogatory statements and expletives.
12:49 p.m. — A caller near Celesta Drive reported the woman who stayed with him the night before left with more than $2,100 without his knowledge. The caller said he gave the suspect an opportunity to meet him to return the money without authorities’ involvement earlier that day.
2:28 p.m. — A caller near the Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a female walking between traffic brandishing a knife.
3:33 p.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported a male driver who the subject knows repeatedly slowing to offer him a ride.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
8:19 a.m. — A caller on Cole Road, between Wolf and Stanton roads, reported a wild otter in her pond causing problems for her animals.
10:26 a.m. — A caller near Cruzon Grade and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a person shot a deer from a vehicle in the area.
11:13 a.m. — A caller near Keenan Way, between Gibboney Lane and Kardale Court, requested a welfare check on a critically ill child who missed their appointment for lab work.
11:38 a.m. — A caller near Old Pond Lane, between Lime Kiln Road and Blue Gill Place, requested information regarding the legality of people permanently storing their trash cans in front of their yards.
1:18 p.m. — A caller near Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 reported a female sitting in the roadway who said a nearby truck driver tried to kidnap her.
1:45 p.m. — A caller near Sontag and Head Ranch roads reported a suspicious blonde male riding around on a bicycle for the last three hours, refusing to make eye contact.
2:31 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of McCourtney Road reported a dead cow in the pasture, fearing it would cause disease to other animals.
3:32 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road, between Larkspur and Little Pond lanes, reported a customer making threats to break into the kennel and recover hidden pit bull puppies.
4:04 p.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crossing Road requested a deputy’s presence as she evicts “growers” from her property. The caller was advised she would have to go through the eviction process.
7:32 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Dam and Scotts Flat roads reported a friend having passed out on the phone after doing cocaine all night at a ranch.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:34 p.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Zion Street reported a student making threats about killing staff.
— Rebecca O’Neil
