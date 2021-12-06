Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports customer jumped fence at storage facility

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way, near Vaquero Road, reported she had heard screams for help and knocking.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Polaris Drive, reported two loose pigs were on the roadway. On a call back, the caller stated the pigs were wild and no response was needed.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road, near Meyer Lane, reported a loose German shepherd was roaming the neighborhood.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from a school on Ridge Road requested a deputy response due to four juvenile subjects who had been drinking. The caller stated one of the subjects was in possession of alcohol.





2:03 p.m. — A caller from Casci Road reported he was stuck in the roadway and his vehicle wouldn’t move.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road, near Charlie Deacon Road, reported a dog had killed another dog.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a male subject was outside behind a dumpster and was urinating.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Horton Street, reported a possible burglary was in progress, and that one subject had entered a home via window.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Woodridge Drive, reported a subject in the store was refusing to leave.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road, near Sun Ranch Road, reported that a feral cat who had been hanging around for the last couple of weeks was lying in their yard. The caller stated they were concerned the cat was dying.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf Road reported he had just watched a male subject get out of his vehicle and beat someone up.

10:57 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported someone had been parked in a lot for an hour and a half, with multiple other vehicles coming up and then leaving.

Saturday

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Private Drive, near Alta Street, reported his neighbor’s dog was loose and had chased him.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Climbing Way, near Lee Lane, reported that she had received a handmade Christmas card in the mail a couple of weeks ago, with no signature. The caller stated her neighbor had informed her that a girl had come to their house in the middle of the night and given them a similar card, then ran off when the neighbor asked where she lived.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from a church on Rough and Ready Highway reported a male subject, with a dog off leash, was yelling at people.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive, near Spenceville Road, reported the theft of a variety of landscaping tools. The caller stated they believed the subject was one of the employees of the business, and that it had occurred multiple times in the past few weeks.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive, near Hummingbird Drive, reported her house was flooding and she couldn’t stop water from coming into the house from a faucet.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Gibboney Lane reported a neighbor was recording video of the caller’s dog, and taunting the dog by having their own dog sit nearby.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported subjects were shooting out of a vehicle.

6 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Donner Pass Road, reported she had heard approximately eight gunshots in the previous five minutes.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from a storage facility on Loma Rica Drive, near John Bauer Avenue, reported an employee could see that someone on their cameras had jumped over a fence to enter the property. Soon after, the caller advised they had identified the subject as a customer of the facility, who had tried to enter using her code but found that it was locked due to its hours.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road, near Lodestar Drive, reported hearing multiple vehicles drag racing.

10:46 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported someone had been beaten in a vehicle and was thrown out, and the subject driving the vehicle had fled.

NEVADA CITY POLICE BLOTTER

Friday

12:27 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near York Street, reported loud music at a business and requested that it be turned down.

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Argall Way, reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the roadway with no lights on.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Court Street, reported a camper van was taking up two spaces in front of her business and several RVs were blocking the drop-off area for her business.

Saturday

6:24 a.m. — A caller from Union Street, near Broad Street, reported a vehicle was blocking the farmers market setup.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Doane Road, reported someone parked in a lot was slumped over in their vehicle. The caller stated the vehicle looked like it has a broken out driver side window.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from downtown Nevada City reported they had lost their keys downtown, including car keys, and couldn’t move their vehicle.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Union Street, reported a vehicle had been blocking the intersection all day.

— Victoria Penate