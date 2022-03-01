Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports crystals stolen from shed overnight

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:28 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road and Via Vista reported possible child trafficking. The reporting party could not articulate why he thought this other than it sounded like someone was “screwing a child.”

7:09 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road and the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported a lock was cut and multiple work trucks were broken into.

7:35 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a neighbor came over and said he heard a child screaming in his bedroom. The reporting party said he had a girl over and was upset his neighbor made assumptions.

8:04 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs and Newtown roads reported a fire truck stuck in the roadway.





9:55 a.m. — A caller near Allison Ranch Road and Dawkins Lane reported a woman in her forties walking down the street with blood on the back of her pants.

1:04 p.m. — A 911 caller near the dead end of Purdon Road reported someone took jewelry and crystals from his shed last night.

1:52 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Orchard Springs Road reported a suspicious package sent to her by someone she met on “Whatsapp.”

5:19 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter Road between Harlow Place and Dawnridge Drive reported four cows in his front yard that belong to his neighbor. The reporting party said this was an ongoing issue.

5:35 p.m. — A 911 caller near Laura Lane and Manzanita Drive reported his “crazy” female neighbor was screaming that someone is hurting her.

5:54 p.m. — A 911 caller near John Born Road reported six to seven of his neighbor’s cows were in his driveway.

6:23 p.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway between Mountain Rose Road and Secession Lane reported he received a call from an unknown subject saying he was in distress, disoriented and possibly had a stroke. The subject told the reporting party he misdialed.

9:01 p.m. — A caller near Tammy Way between Eva Way and Irene Court reported subjects have been evicted but are refusing to leave. The reporting party told dispatch the subjects had a U-Haul and are loading their property.

Nevada City Police Department

9:29 a.m. — A caller near Tribute Trail reported her dog was attacked by another dog. Both dogs were off leash, the reporting party said, adding that her dog injured the other dog.

3:47 p.m. — A 911 caller near Zion Street reported a medical emergency in the parking lot wherein the subjects were screaming for a defibrillator.

4:21 p.m. — A caller near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported to Rood Center security that there were subjects in a vehicle outside that want to jump him.

