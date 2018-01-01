Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports crazy neighbors, passes out mid-call

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from a hospitality business in 800 block of West Main Street reported a woman wearing only a t-shirt trying to rent a room. An arrest was made on charges of violating probation and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:50 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Litton and Sierra College Drives reported two men and a woman possibly trying to break into a vehicle by using a coat hanger. Law enforcement made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who had locked her keys inside.

8:43 p.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a physical disturbance involving a woman screaming about biscuits. An arrest was made on charges of battery and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories For You

Sunday

8:00 a.m. — A caller from Cub Court reported a deer impaled on an iron fence.

8:39 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lime Kiln and Duggans Road reported a woman using a screwdriver to start her car, which was in the middle of the roadway.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported her purse was missing. Someone had come to look at her house, which was for sale, the day prior and the caller said that person may have stolen her purse. The woman later called back and said she found her purse. Her dog had stolen it.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported his water had been turned off and his water tank drained three times. The caller said his landlord may have been the one doing it.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a dog had been hit by a car. The dog's owner was a veterinarian.

1:30 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Banner Quaker Hill and Banner Lava Cap Roads reported a truck had tailgated his vehicle before passing it over a double yellow line. The driver then stopped his vehicle and confronted the caller, breaking the caller's driver side mirror in the process. The driver left the scene after asking the caller if he wanted to fight.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane reported a dog got into a goat pen and injured the goats.

2:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lower Colfax and Laws Ranch Cross Roads reported a large rooster on the road. The caller had been trying to catch it for two days.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported hearing a loud humming sound at her house. The caller later called back and said the sound had continued and she would be staying in a hotel for the night. Her estranged husband, she said, was stalking and "gaslighting" her.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported her boyfriend had gone outside for a cigarette and thirty minutes had passed. She could not find him. The boyfriend was found more than two hours later.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported his neighbors are crazy and were possibly at his house. The caller sounded extremely intoxicated and would not stay on track with what he was reporting, a dispatcher noted. The caller eventually "disconnected or passed out."

—Matthew Pera