Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports conflict over dogs being off leash

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:52 p.m. — A caller from a business on Manion Canyon Road reported an ongoing issue with a home owner screaming at their delivery drivers and driving erratically when the their trucks are in the area, almost causing collisions. The home owner also called, informing that they had repeatedly called the company to complain about their delivery drivers’ speed. Advice was provided to both parties.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road, near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, reported a vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes and varying speeds.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Matthew Lane, reported one of his sheep had been killed overnight.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive, near Butte View Drive, reported a vehicle had been parked near his residence for over five hours, and that the person inside the car hadn’t moved.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Smith Road, reported another driver was trying to run them off the roadway and not allowing them to pass.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive, near Park View Lane, reported a loose, small dog.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported a male subject wearing black clothing and a backpack was walking up to people’s doors and knocking.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Kneebone Court, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported two dogs were running loose, chasing donkeys.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near West Drive, reported a mountain lion was walking in the area.

Saturday

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Woodbury Drive, near Deerwood Place, reported he was in an altercation with a man over his dogs being off leash. The other man also called, and informed that the original caller had his two pit bulls running loose, entering others’ properties, and that the conflict began when he asked the original caller to put them on a leash.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School Road, near Cooper Road, reported his neighbors told him there had been a vehicle parked on his property for five days.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Lupine Court, near Long Valley Road, reported he came home and there was a vehicle in his driveway. He stated that, after talking to the driver, he found they were there because someone had given him that address for someone “hosting” something. The subject was advised to leave and call their friend to sort out the mix-up.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Manzanita Avenue, reported her dog had been stuck in a car port for two hours, and was in distress.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Downwind Court, reported two subjects were riding dirt bikes in their own backyard.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

5:02 p.m. — A caller from Jordan Street, near Cross Street, reported a vehicle came to a dead end, hit a wall, and a subject got out. The caller stated the vehicle, occupied by four people, then turned around and sped off, and that they believe the subjects were impaired.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Sneath Clay Road, called regarding a theft from his property.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Sacramento Street, reported a pickup truck had been in front of his residence for 20 hours, and stated they wanted it removed.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Broad Street, reported a vehicle had almost hit them in the road.

— Victoria Penate