Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports conflict on school bus

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A caller who was not on scene stated an employee at a business on Wolf Road, near Combie Road, had informed them a subject was sleeping on their walkway.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way, near North Sazarac Lane, reported a man had attempted to enter their home by pushing them. The caller stated the subject had then left in a vehicle.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane, near Dog Bar Road, stated her daughter was denied a meal at school that day for not wearing a mask.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road, near Metcalf Road, reported their neighbor violated a court order by driving onto the caller’s driveway.





3:58 p.m. — A caller receiving information from a school bus driver on Highway 49, near Indian Flat Road, about a physical conflict between male and female students.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a driver under the influence was going at approximately 100 miles per hour.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue, near Charles Drive, reported their boss had struck them on the head with a quarter-full beer can and was refusing to pay them. Logs state the caller did not want to press charges at that time, but wanted compensation for their work, and they were advised that was a civil issue and referred to civil court/small claims.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive, near Live Oak Lane, reported a man was carrying boxes as he stumbled across the roadway.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Amber Street, near Silver Leaf Drive, reported their neighbor was not home, but a subject was in front of the neighbor’s house doing some kind of work, while the caller believed no one should be there. An additional caller reported the same. Logs state an hour and a half later that no one was onsite, but there were indications someone had blown the leaves in front of the residence.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a subject had been leaving a lot of trash outside of a business.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A caller from York Street reported a man who “appears to be high” had grabbed something that belonged to a woman. The caller stated both subjects were homeless.

— Victoria Penate