Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports coming home to find open door

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

4:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported there was a broken water pipe at the front of the building.

8:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace requested patrols for subjects repeatedly cutting holes in a fence.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from a government office on the 100 block of East Main Street reported a male subject was upset he could not retrieve a package, and had emptied out all of the garbage in the lobby.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive, near Sutton Way, reported two subjects in a vehicle were fighting and one of them had a baseball bat. The caller stated the subject with the bat left on foot and, shortly afterward, no longer had the bat.





2:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a male subject was refusing to leave and causing a conflict. The caller stated no weapons had been seen, but the subject was stating he had a gun.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street, near Richardson Street, reported an ongoing issue with a vehicle parking in a no parking zone.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a neighbor was screaming and yelling in the rain and pounding on the walls.

9 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported he found his front door open when he got home.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Donner Pass Road, reported a driver was going at a high speed and weaving.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Emerald Lane, reported death threats had been made to them over social media.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Ringtail Road, near Lake Forest Drive, reported someone had been throwing items in her yard.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Valencia Road, reported a vehicle was disabled in the roadway.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on East Main Street, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported a female subject was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road, near Dog Bar Road, reported three or four vehicles were by mailboxes. The caller stated there were a lot of mailbox thefts lately.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

3:25 a.m. — A caller from Martin Street, near Long Street, reported hearing five shots in the area.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a female was just inside screaming at people and having a breakdown. The caller stated staff were standing by with her outside.

11:21 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Highway 49, reported a tree branch was across the road.

— Victoria Penate