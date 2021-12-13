Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports coming home to find open door
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
4:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported there was a broken water pipe at the front of the building.
8:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace requested patrols for subjects repeatedly cutting holes in a fence.
9:04 a.m. — A caller from a government office on the 100 block of East Main Street reported a male subject was upset he could not retrieve a package, and had emptied out all of the garbage in the lobby.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive, near Sutton Way, reported two subjects in a vehicle were fighting and one of them had a baseball bat. The caller stated the subject with the bat left on foot and, shortly afterward, no longer had the bat.
2:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a male subject was refusing to leave and causing a conflict. The caller stated no weapons had been seen, but the subject was stating he had a gun.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street, near Richardson Street, reported an ongoing issue with a vehicle parking in a no parking zone.
6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a neighbor was screaming and yelling in the rain and pounding on the walls.
9 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported he found his front door open when he got home.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
9:22 a.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Donner Pass Road, reported a driver was going at a high speed and weaving.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Emerald Lane, reported death threats had been made to them over social media.
1:49 p.m. — A caller from Ringtail Road, near Lake Forest Drive, reported someone had been throwing items in her yard.
2:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Valencia Road, reported a vehicle was disabled in the roadway.
5:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on East Main Street, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported a female subject was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.
8:58 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road, near Dog Bar Road, reported three or four vehicles were by mailboxes. The caller stated there were a lot of mailbox thefts lately.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
3:25 a.m. — A caller from Martin Street, near Long Street, reported hearing five shots in the area.
9:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a female was just inside screaming at people and having a breakdown. The caller stated staff were standing by with her outside.
11:21 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Highway 49, reported a tree branch was across the road.
— Victoria Penate
