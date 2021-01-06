Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports children trying to light fires at park
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Whiting Street reported vehicles parked behind a building with a tarp covering one, stating that a pair of people may be camping there.
8:44 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported three or four people were sleeping there, blocking their mailboxes.
9:38 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near West Empire Street, reported a bale of hay in a lane.
10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a loose dog in the roadway.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of East Main Street reported they had a video of someone stealing a router from their store.
3:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the manager of the business flicked his cigarette into his face mask.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported two skateboarders were endangering her clients’ lives by riding recklessly.
5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported her kids told her that other children were trying to light slides on fire at the park.
8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported three teenagers throwing things at cars. They could not be located by police, and the caller did not want to press charges, but stated he would call if he found any vehicle damage.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
5:00 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported they had lent their neighbor money, and that after three days, she had not paid it back and was not answering her phone or door.
5:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Houghton Ranch Road, reported an injured deer on the side of the roadway.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue, near Pine Shadows Lane, reported a man had been sitting outside of their restaurant for three hours. The caller stated they thought it was suspicious because they had had some vandalism recently.
8:51 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street, near Ridge Road, reported they had found a dog and were going to tie the dog up at a market.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:29 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported the theft of hooks, planters, and plants outside of a business.
5:21 p.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane reported from a school that two skateboarders were on the campus, and stated that there are sometimes up to six.
— Victoria Penate
