Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports cars smelling of cannabis

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:17 a.m. — A caller at Bank Street reported a shirtless man on a bicycle threatened him and said he’d attack staff.

10:56 a.m. — A caller at Buena Vista Street reported an intake client pushed staff, though there were no injuries.

2:05 p.m. — A caller on South School Street reported younger children, possibly teens, have been looking into his windows at night and knocking on his doors. The caller wants to stop them from trespassing on his property.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

11:06 a.m. — A caller at Chaparral and Buckeye circles reported a man who stole her pool sweep. The man is the caller’s pool tech and the caller alleges he is in violation of an installation contract.

11:39 a.m. — A caller at Iron Rock Road and Pine View Drive reported his neighbor, who is not supposed to drive due to having seizures but continues to drive unsafely. Additionally, the caller wanted to report the neighbor for growing cannabis.

12:03 p.m. — A 911 caller reported receiving threats from a neighbor. The caller said the neighbor yelled and charged at the caller.

1:46 p.m. — A caller at Shannon Way and Nob Hill Drive reported a neighbor for yelling at the caller and turning up some music, adding that nobody does anything about the neighbor and their ongoing issues and she was scared.

3:49 p.m. — A 911 caller from Wolf Meadows Drive and Cub Court requested her juvenile daughter be cited for theft of a credit card. The caller received packages at her home purchased by the girl. It’s unknown how the juvenile got the credit card.

4:26 p.m. — A caller at Vintage Drive and Autumn Way reported she brought her mother home from Contra Costa County, where she was experiencing elder abuse. The suspect continues to call the mother and threatened to come and take the mother away from the caller. Per the caller, the abuse was reported to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

9:39 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway reported two vehicles in the lower lot smelled of cannabis.

11:38 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported an ex-boyfriend, now living in Idaho, randomly showed up at her house and had been circling the house, possibly due to mental health issues. The caller had two male friends stay the night.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:26 p.m. – A caller at Broad and York streets reported the theft of underwear. The subject left toward Pine Street.

— William Roller