Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports brother won’t return borrowed laptop

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported he loaned his brother a laptop three years ago, and his brother won’t return it. The caller wanted to make a theft report, but was advised it was a civil matter.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a fender bender in the parking lot.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a driver had hit two parked cars. The caller had confronted the driver, who told them she had “just scratched it.” Contact was made and it was determined the vehicles weren’t damaged.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue, near Henderson Street, reported a driver had run a red light and was swerving.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported their apartment neighbor had been banging on their bedroom wall for two years.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail, near Piper Lane, reported their neighbor’s dog had attacked a pig.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road, near Owl Creek Road, reported an injured buck on the roadway.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a driver unable to maintain their lane and passing on double yellow lines.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported someone was trying to set up a trash delivery system through her address.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

4:15 p.m. — A caller stated he was going to shoot someone and hung up. The caller’s coordinates were noted on the log, and they continued to hang up on call back.

— Victoria Penate