Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports break-in while in Zoom meeting
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a theft from an unlocked truck, with the spare keys taken.
9:54 a.m. — A caller from Townsend Street reported someone came into the house and threw stuff everywhere. She had been on a Zoom meeting and didn’t see it happen.
11:04 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported gas had been siphoned from a work truck.
12:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a physical fight involving a woman, who then left the scene.
1:06 p.m.— A man called from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way to report he lost his wallet in the store and when it was found, the money inside was missing.
Wednesday
1:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a vehicle accident with injuries.
2:10 a.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue and South Auburn Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
10:26 a.m. — A man form the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported he had been assaulted.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole items and left in a vehicle.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of money.
10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported seeing a man trying to break into her vehicle. He then left on foot. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
6:58 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Place reported the theft of a FedEx package from the gate.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a fraudulent purchase for more than $8,000.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Pittsburg Mine roads reported ongoing mail theft.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from Aileen and Patricia ways reported juveniles throwing rocks, yelling and vaping. They could not be located.
4:20 p.m. — A caller from Knolls Drive reported the theft of a debit card and fraudulent charges being made in Placer County.
5:02 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported a battery.
8:25 p.m. — A caller reported a man had not returned from going to the Bowman Lake area in order to collect bonsai trees. At just before 1 a.m., a deputy advised the man was found but they now were stuck in the snow on Henness Pass Road. At 2:54 a.m., a Sierra County deputy also became stuck in the snow. At 8:03 a.m., the man’s vehicle was pulled out and he left, but a deputy had to be pulled out by the Search and Rescue Snowcat.
10:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported road rage, with a car passing over the double yellow lines and then stopping in front of the caller. The male driver then got out of his car, and was carrying a lead pipe toward the caller’s vehicle. He then left in his vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
2:17 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim of an assault at a business on Zion Street.
11:48 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported finding squatters in a vacant house.
4 p.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported a man just threw a cup of coffee on the caller. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and assault.
7:11 p.m. — Several callers from Valley and Sacramento streets reported about 25 people banging on pots and pans and yelling, possibly as a protest.
— Liz Kellar
