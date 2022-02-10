Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports break-in, robbery

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive, near Redside Court, reported a man was in possession of veteran medals that belonged to the caller’s father. The caller stated they were stolen approximately three years ago, when another person was his roommate.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Hanley Drive, near Ragan Way, reported a friend had gone into their room and the caller was then missing $800. The caller stated they had contacted the friend and he had stated he was “going to the airport.” Logs state the caller later said they they did not see the subject take the money, and multiple people had access to their room.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Burma Road, near Cedar Crest Court, reported a stray dog had come into their yard.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Dishion Place, reported an unknown subject had pried their vehicle door open and taken multiple items out of the center console.





3:34 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Loma Rice Drive, reported debris had hit her passenger window, shattering it, while she was driving in the area.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Stagecoach Way, near Gold Rush Lane, reported a possible rabid deer which was foaming at the mouth.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Highway 49, reported an elderly woman was walking around a vehicle and a man was keeping her keys from her. The caller stated the man was keeping the keys at arm’s length from the woman and was taunting her with them.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Panorama Drive, near Lower Colfax Road, reported a woman was outside, screaming, ranting, and raving.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Westhill Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a subject had just come to the caller’s residence, kicked the door in, beat them up, and stolen items. The caller stated their television had been damaged with a knife, and threats had been made against their life if they called law enforcement.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road, near Hatten Street, reported she believed someone was trespassing, as she had seen a light going through the woods approximately five minutes prior, and the light had moved when the caller yelled that it was private property. Logs state the caller later stated a man had rolled by in a vehicle and left when the caller questioned who he was.

9 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Stagecoach Way, reported a subject in a truck was taking photos of the caller’s house and items in his garage.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Maranatha Place reported a man ran up to him while he was getting home, and they briefly fought. The caller stated the subject had picked up a branch and hit him.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported a possible prowler snooping around. The caller stated she saw who she believed was a man entering her backyard, but she could no longer see them.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

3 a.m. — A caller from Clay Street reported loud music.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a man was on the side of the highway.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject had hit them in the forehead and chased them to a bar, where a bouncer had kicked the subject out. The caller stated they were afraid to leave the bar with the subject around.

— Victoria Penate