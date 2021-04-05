Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports birthday party lasting all day
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
9:11 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street, near Cooley Drive, reported there was a neighboring house which was supposed to be vacant, and a vehicle with bags of groceries on the ground was in the parking lot next door. The caller stated they were concerned subjects made entry into the vacant house.
12:44 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Highway 20, reported a vehicle brake checking other vehicles, unable to maintain its lane, and running others off the roadway when attempting to pass.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a birthday party going on all day with loud speakers.
3:03 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive said someone had placed pine bark in her mailbox, and advised that she was going to review video footage to see if it was her restrained neighbor, in which case she would call back for a report.
3:45 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Sweetland Road, reported his landlord was ramming a tractor into his property and dumping items. The caller stated that the landlord also tried to hit him with it.
4:20 p.m. — A caller from Vista Point Loop, near Live Oak Lane, reported a suspicious vehicle he had seen before was parked on the road. The caller stated there was possibly a subject living inside.
6:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a vehicle was driving the wrong way and had run the caller off the roadway.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a male subject had a pry bar-type item in his hands and was swinging it around. The caller stated they believed the subject was under the influence.
4:08 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Nihell Street, reported the theft of a wallet.
— Victoria Penate
