Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bird in hand

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

3:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported seeing a person trying to break into a work truck in the back of the parking lot. No one was located.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported finding needles behind a residence. Extra patrols were requested.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a fraud call.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunken woman in the front yard, refusing to leave and talking to the dog, who identified herself as “Catherine or Vodka.”

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported the theft of a Toyota Tacoma by a woman. The keys were inside the vehicle.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported two boys just tried to steal a skateboard. It was retrieved and no charges were requested.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from West Empire and South Auburn streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who declined medical attention and was given a ride.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic that had stopped in the middle of the highway.

10:17 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on three horses on Piper Hill Road. They were wild and in fair to good condition. Advice on improving their condition was provided to their owner.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported identity theft.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported hearing shooting in the area.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a bird flew into his hand and was acting weird.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Highway 49 reported a woman had been robbed of her purse at gunpoint. The caller was not the victim and no further information was provided.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported a drunken woman was causing a physical fight with another woman.

— Liz Kellar