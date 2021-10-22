Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports big rig collision

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near the Yuba River, reported the roadway was slick near a construction zone, and that they nearly spun out.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Anona Court, near Patricia Way, reported he went to talk to his neighbor across the fence line, and that the neighbor had grabbed him by the shirt and pushed him to the ground. Contact was made with both parties, the caller did not press charges, and the neighbor apologized to the caller while authorities were present, logs state.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road, near China Close, reported seeing a male subject walking in the rain and then sitting on the porch of a house that was being sold. Logs state contact was made with the subject, and that he was staying at the house for a family member while it was being sold.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road, near Bentley Drive, reported hearing two loud shots to the south.





8:44 p.m. — A caller from the Interstate 80 ramp, near Floriston Way, reported a traffic collision occurred between two big rigs, and all traffic was shut down at Hirschdale Road. Logs state California Highway Patrol requested assistance with traffic control, asking that semis continue down the Interstate and not exit at Hirschdale, as this was causing serious backups.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Hirschdale Road, reported a wrong-way driver.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported subjects in two vehicles had parked to the side of the building, and the caller stated they were unsure what the subjects were doing. Calling back around five minutes later, the caller stated that one of the subjects had been running around and screaming in front of another business nearby.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:59 a.m. — A caller from a parking lot on Commercial Street reported two female subjects were in the parking lot’s bathroom, vandalizing it and yelling at the caller.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Broad Street, reported a dog was loose in the area and had no collar. She called back around 10 minutes later, saying she had the dog in her vehicle.

— Victoria Penate