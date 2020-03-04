Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports Bernie Sanders supporters

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from North School and West Main streets reported a trespasser inside a garage who seemed under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating probation.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a woman refusing to come out of the bathroom. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported Bernie Sanders supporters breaking federal laws. The caller was not sure what laws were being broken, but wanted the police to respond so he doesn’t have to contact the FBI.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a customer refusing to pay the bill. He was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman possibly stole items. She could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

1:56 a.m. — Cal Fire requested help with a domestic violence incident initially called in as a fall victim on Countryside Ranch Road. A report was taken.

6:36 a.m. — A caller from Gold Creek Court reported a stolen vehicle.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Avenue reported a woman was yelling through a fence that her name was Galaxy and she was a witch. She could not be located.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Jasper Lane reported a man stepped in front of a vehicle. Another caller reported he ran at a vehicle with a knife and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from You Bet and Arrowhead Mine roads reported someone had been living in a vacant residence and was trashing it.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported having been run off the road by a truck pulling a small flatbed trailer.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Hummingbird Drive reported scam calls.

1:12 p.m. — A caller reported a man standing on a porch who was not wearing any clothing and who seemed confused. He was taken to the hospital and Adult Protective Services was contacted.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the Family Resource Center on Oak Tree Road reported a possible burglary.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported a possible scam.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a trailer jack-knifed on the road.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported a burglary to a vehicle.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Cliffo Road reported a horse wandering on the property. It could not be located.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from Dawn Lane reported squatters who had been told to leave, but their vehicles were still there.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a boy had been playing games on his Xbox and another boy threatened him and appeared to have hacked into their internet.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a man standing in the middle of the road like a mannequin or a scarecrow. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar