Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports being told racial slurs are ’just real life’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

4:42 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman keeps coming into a closed business and is trying to steal items. She was admonished against trespassing. At 5:44 a.m., a caller reported the same drunk woman was back in the store. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and on several warrants.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a balcony.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a purse.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Bank Street and Highway 20 reported vandalism.

Saturday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a vehicle hit a trailer and left the scene.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a vehicle had been doing burnouts in the parking lot earlier that morning.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported the theft of an iPhone.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a man just chased him with a machete and was yelling he was going to cut his throat. The situation was mediated.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported a plant was stolen from the front yard.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported an argument with a drunken person that became physical. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drug deal. No one was located.

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a fire behind the apartments.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two boys on the roof of a building who possibly jumped to the next building. They were located and transported home.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported someone tried to siphon gas from a vehicle.

4:16 p.m. — A woman at Minnie Park reported a group of out of control juveniles using racial slurs. When she confronted the adults who were with the children, she said they told her, “Well, that’s just real life.” The juveniles left when an officer attempted to contact the adults.

7:14 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a man running northbound on the highway in the median. He could not be located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley and Willow Valley roads reported PG&E had broken down a fence in order to cut down trees.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Junebug Road requested a welfare check on an emaciated horse in a pasture. A report was taken.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the Penn Valley park and ride on Highway 20 reported a woman had keyed a vehicle.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Summit Ridge Drive reported finding mail about 20 feet down an embankment.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Still and Rabon Valley roads reported a calf had been killed by a neighbor’s dog and it was an ongoing issue.

6:47 p.m. — A man reported he had been hiking near Chalk Bluff Road and found bones wrapped in a blanket. He took photos that were tagged with the latitude and longitude. The bones could not be located.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive and Melody Road reported someone setting off fireworks.

NEVADA COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a woman threw her boots at the door. At 8:32 a.m., a caller from Broad Street reported the same woman throwing bottles at people. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported a car running stop signs.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from a business on Lower Grass Valley Road reported someone threw an object at a trailer, causing a dent.

— Liz Kellar