Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
8:52 a.m. – A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported trespassing on the property yesterday near the river where a subject was using a suction dredge at the river. The caller advised the abandoned dredge belongs to someone who they revoked permission to access the property.
9:17 a.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a dump truck with debris flying out and hitting vehicles.
12:45 p.m. – A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported two subjects were camping in a parking space he leases.
3:59 p.m. – An abandoned boat was reported off of the Dog Bar Road/Bridge and the reporting party has footage of the suspect.
4:11 p.m. – A reporting party off of Lone Pine Drive reported ongoing issues with neighbors dogs off leash coming onto the reporting party’s property and defecating. She has video footage.
4:29 p.m. – A caller from King Way reported last night her neighbors threatened her due to the dog being on their property. The neighbor either had a long rifle or a BB gun, when she looked outside, the neighbor then shot his BB gun towards the residence and hit her window.
4:50 p.m. – A caller from Yuba Crest Drive reported there was a handwritten mailbox saying ‘help, he’s hurting me, go to the address’.
6:47 p.m. – A caller off of Dog Bar Road reported hitting a deer with a vehicle and the deer is now injured. Dead animal removal was contacted.
6:55 p.m. – A caller off of Combie Road reported hitting a baby deer and it’s suffering on the side of the roadway.
7:01 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Chalk Bluff Road reported her boyfriend choked her and squeezed her face approx 1 hour ago in the woods.
9:54 p.m. – A reporting party off of Purdon Road reported a female with a flashlight outside screaming about slashed tires and said the name “Sarah Miller”.
Nevada City Police Department
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported her front porch was lit on fire last night and believes it is her ex boyfriend.
2:39 p.m. – An adult was arrested along Helling Way after refusing to leave the property. He was making customers feel uncomfortable.
8:30 p.m. – Vandalism was reported near Pioneer Park and off of Nimrod Street.
Grass Valley Police Department
8:40 a.m. – A caller from a pharmacy on East Main Street reported some widows at the business are broken.
1:32 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street lost her Iphone this morning on a walk from the public parking lot next to Wells Fargo to the library.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from a liquor store on East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a big post and caused damage.
3:06 p.m. – A caller from a medical clinic off of Old Tunnel Road reported a female came in and stated she was being followed and they have her secured in a room and the male in question also came in. An adult was arrested.
4:24 p.m. – A caller off of Sutton Way reported giving a subject $1,000 for a vehicle they didn’t receive.
5:35 p.m. – A reporting party reported up in the woods just above the off ramp at Highway 20 at Empire Street, there are two male subjects, one smoking a controlled substance and the other panhandling. An adult was arrested.
7:31 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Freeman Lane/Allison Ranch Road reported someone is getting beat up inside their vehicle. The vehicle is stopped in the middle of the roadway.
7:32 p.m. – A 911 caller off of East Main Street reported a female getting beat up by a male. They were unable to be located.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported her 11 year old daughter was jumped along Neal Street between Mill Street and South Auburn Street.
9:13 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a female with a fairy wand and a male walking in the middle of the roadway along La Barr Meadows Road. The caller almost hit them.
10:20 p.m. – A reporting party off of North Church Street reported seeing the neighbors with a large sandwich bag full of meth.
— Elias Funez