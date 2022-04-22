Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports being scammed out of $15K

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

9:47 a.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported two transients, and possibly more, who refused to leave after the caller asked them to go. The subjects were with a white car. One person had lots of items against the left side of the building.

10:43 a.m. — A caller on Applejack Drive reported being scammed out of $15,000.

11:41 a.m. — A caller at Manzanita Higgins Drive reported they could see a male subject in front of a blue building via a security camera. The caller was concerned due to recent thefts in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:35 p.m. — A caller at Broad and Mill streets reported three men with dark sweatshirts behind the business. It’s an ongoing issue, and they requested the men be moved along and requested extra patrols.

