GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:56 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street/Dorsey Drive reported a woman on a blue scooter was harassed at a stoplight by somebody and was called a drug addict.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported she let her friend use her car and they have yet to return it.
11:56 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a person was driving by and yelling that he would kill someone.
3:01 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a subject outside near their vehicles who may have a knife in his pocket.
4:30 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject was walking towards Raley’s with a sledgehammer and wearing a blanket around his shoulders.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a guest was threatening other guests and talking about how he murdered his mother.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:08 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported they were flagged down for a person jumping into traffic.
8:39 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue reported a subject was walking around a vacant home screaming and cursing. The caller was worried she might try to break into the house.
9:25 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a female was shouting and cursing at customers and causing a disturbance
4:05 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported Nevada City Police were chasing her.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
9:03 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported that there were about six cows on the road and he corralled the cows.
10:08 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported their generator was stolen and RV was ransacked.
10:28 a.m. — A caller from Scott Way reported a male neighbor was yelling and cursing in the morning.
2:05 p.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive reported being attacked by spirits and ghosts that were feeding off her butt.
4:41 p.m. — A caller from North Cherry Creek Road reported their neighbor was hassling him and was drunk.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: