Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear walking up street

6:37 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Washington Road, reported a subject with a vehicle was trying to flag people down.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Silver Willow Lane, near Thor Lane, reported an injured skunk was in her driveway and requested it be dispatched.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road, near Sun Ranch Road, reported two bucks had their antlers tangled together with barbed wire.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported a dog in the roadway was causing traffic issues.





11:40 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue, near Charles Drive, reported a subject was camped out behind a building and had an extension cord plugged into it.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road, near Myrher Way, reported they were not on scene but had received information of a burglary to a residence.

4 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road, near Nancy Way, reported hearing dozens of shots. Logs state the caller was advised it was legal to shoot in that area, and the caller then stated they thought it was just target practice and would call back if it changed.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Donner Pass Road, reported her vehicle was broken down and partially in the roadway.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way, near Lawrence Way, reported hearing five to six shots in the area. Four additional callers reported the same, although some stated different numbers of shots heard. Within the following five minutes, an additional caller from Round Valley Road gave the location they had seen fireworks.

6:05 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a brown bear was walking up the street.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Hoffman Street, reported hearing arguing or yelling and was unsure of the address where it was occurring.

