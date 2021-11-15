Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear rustling around

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:11 a.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road, near Interstate 80, reported a bear was rusting around outside. The caller stated they wanted the bear scared off.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Mustang Valley Place, reported she had heard gunshots the previous day and then, on Sunday, seen a dead deer. The caller stated she was concerned that someone was target practicing on deer.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Soda Springs reported a semi-truck with an out-of-state license was being driven unsafely and at a high rate of speed.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Burke Road, near Big Oak Drive, reported goats and cows were in distress and trampling each other at a residence where no one was home.





11:18 a.m. — A caller from Conejo Court, near Dakota Court, reported theft of a generator, weedeater battery, and battery charger.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Horton Street, near Copper Court, reported a sick and injured fox had been across the street all morning.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Woolman Lane, near Jones Bar Road, reported a sick dog was on their front porch, and requested the dog be picked up.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a theft occurred the previous night. The caller was advised to call back when they had collected documentation of the fraudulent charges.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Scotts Flat Road, reported an 18-wheeler truck was being driven very slowly, and was unable to maintain lanes. The caller stated traffic was very long.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, advised a minor was skateboarding in the roadway without reflective gear.

7:10 p.m. — A caller on Shannon Way, near Nob Hill Drive, reported a subject had shot him in the head three times with a BB gun.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from George Way, near Lena Court, reported that they were not home, but their sister was, and that an unknown subject was knocking on the home’s front door and the sister could not see the subject. Logs state the caller was advised of nothing criminal after an area check.

11:23 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a barking dog, and wanted them told to be quiet.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

3:08 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near North Pine Street, reported a loud party with music. The caller stated it involved 12 or more subjects, and requested they be advised to turn it down.

— Victoria Penate