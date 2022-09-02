Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in living room

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:37 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported they believed the manager of the building was cooking drugs in their apartment.

2:38 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a transient on a bike tried to accost them. The suspect bit the caller’s coworker on the neck, and the caller took a knife from the suspect.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a bear in their living room.

9:27 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported a skunk in their garage that had tucked itself up under a set of golf clubs, and the caller couldn’t get it to move.

12:57 p.m. – A caller from Chaparral Drive reported arriving to their house and there was a car in the driveway with two “rough looking scumbags.” The caller confronted them and they said they might have the wrong address; it was confirmed they were with a tree company.

2:42 p.m. – A caller from Hilltop Drive reported the theft of packages from their front porch. Then the caller called back stating that the packages were taken by a neighbor whose own packages were delivered to the wrong address. The neighbor took their own packages, not the caller’s.

5:06 p.m. – A caller from Owl Road reported their dog that was missing for a month showed back up at the residence with a new collar and tags that list someone else’s name and address.

8:48 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported loud music coming from the fairgrounds. The caller was told the subjects probably had permission to play, but the caller said the music was vibrating their windows a half-mile away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:43 a.m. – A caller from Maidu Avenue requested pick up of some drugs they found on the sidewalk.

5:36 p.m. – A caller from Gethsemane Street reported their car had been tagged as abandoned, but it was not abandoned; the caller just parks on the street.

11:38 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a broken sprinkler head with water shooting approximately 12 feet into the air.

— Jennifer Nobles