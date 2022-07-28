Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in guest house
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
12:53 p.m. – California Highway Patrol was contacted for help with traffic control following a gravel spill on Brunswick Road.
2:17 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a driver doing U-turns and peeling out of people’s driveways. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
11:44 p.m. – A caller reported three females sitting in the middle of the Ridge Road.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
12:46 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley requested pickup of some found needles near Butter Makers Cottage.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Prosser Dam reported multiple subjects skeet shooting clay pigeons near the campground.
9:12 p.m. – A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a bear in their guest house. Five minutes later, they called back to report they had fired their handgun three times and the bear left.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
2:21 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a vehicle with a disabled person placard parked in the middle of two handicapped spots.
— Jennifer Nobles
