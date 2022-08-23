Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in garage

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

10:55 a.m. – A caller from Crown Point Circle reported a deep freezer that was duct taped shut. The caller was concerned what might be inside.

12:50 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a couple seen using a hammer to open up a briefcase, which was possibly stolen.

5:46 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported three subjects who appeared to be taking gas from a vehicle in the lot. Two of the suspects were confronted while one left on foot.

9:30 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with loud exhaust doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:24 a.m. – A caller from Charles Drive reported employees’ vehicles catalytic converters stolen over the weekend.

11:28 a.m. – A caller from Polaris Drive requested an Animal Control officer, as their cat was bringing a dead bat into the house. The cat is currently on a rabies vaccine.

6:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject with a bottle of beer in their hand, weaving all over the roadway.

11:33 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Road reported two subjects with flashlights trying to break into the bus yard.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:05 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a bear in their garage. The person tried to scare the bear with a horn, but it wouldn’t leave.

11:07 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a subject wrapped in a blanket in the area and “staring off into space.”

— Jennifer Nobles