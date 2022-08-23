Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in garage
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
10:55 a.m. – A caller from Crown Point Circle reported a deep freezer that was duct taped shut. The caller was concerned what might be inside.
12:50 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a couple seen using a hammer to open up a briefcase, which was possibly stolen.
5:46 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported three subjects who appeared to be taking gas from a vehicle in the lot. Two of the suspects were confronted while one left on foot.
9:30 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with loud exhaust doing doughnuts in the parking lot.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
9:24 a.m. – A caller from Charles Drive reported employees’ vehicles catalytic converters stolen over the weekend.
11:28 a.m. – A caller from Polaris Drive requested an Animal Control officer, as their cat was bringing a dead bat into the house. The cat is currently on a rabies vaccine.
6:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject with a bottle of beer in their hand, weaving all over the roadway.
11:33 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Road reported two subjects with flashlights trying to break into the bus yard.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
9:05 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a bear in their garage. The person tried to scare the bear with a horn, but it wouldn’t leave.
11:07 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a subject wrapped in a blanket in the area and “staring off into space.”
— Jennifer Nobles
