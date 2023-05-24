GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:07 a.m. - A caller from Henderson Street reported that a man came up to his porch, checked the door, and then milled around. The same subject went past his house, and the caller confronted the subject.
8:44 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of a backpack on Tuesday.
1:30 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road/Railroad Avenue reported a person was walking down the road swinging a hammer and knife.
3:39 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported ongoing threats from a subject that stole her car in El Dorado County.
4:40 p.m. - A caller from Freeman Lane reported an ongoing issue with a transient stealing items and causing a disturbance.
11:06 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street reported she was jumped and her truck was stolen.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:23 a.m. — A caller from Church Street reported somebody parked an unregistered vehicle in the back lot in the handicapped space.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from Union/Broad Street reported a baby rattlesnake was next to a building.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:22 a.m. — A caller from State Highway 20 reported somebody attempted to break into their garage. The garage had damage to the handle.
2:25 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported she found a gun that was not removed from her residence; the caller wanted to turn it in but needed a way to bring it to the police.
4:08 p.m. — A caller from Dawkins Lane/Allison Ranch Road reported they could hear yelling and screaming from the trailer park. The caller did not want to hear the screaming because he had just finished work and pays taxes.
8:19 p.m. — A caller from Keenan Way reported his girlfriend had a knife and was trying to leave with her children. She put the knife away and left in her car with no one.
8:32 p.m. — A caller from Tyle Foote Crossing Road reported she was in dispute with her landlord, and he had three people that are under the influence.
9:14 p.m. - A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported a bear was eating food they left on the table outside their tent.
11:31 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported that her roommate sprayed her with an unknown substance that would not come off the floor.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: