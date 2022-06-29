Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear at Scotts Flat campsite
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
12:51 a.m. – Units responded to an alarm being activated on Sutton Way to discover someone had been locked in the business upon closing.
9:54 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a dispute with a business owner. The caller was then found to no longer be at the business but was on their way to the gym.
2:27 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a customer who was upset about a transaction.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Quail Drive reported a bobcat on their property that was eating pets.
1:03 p.m. – A caller from Hatchet Creek Road reported a herd of goats on their property.
1:34 p.m. – A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported someone used their credit card and charged $1,800.
11:07 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported vehicles racing and peeling out.
11:46 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road called for advice as a bear was in their campsite.
— Jennifer Nobles
