Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear at Scotts Flat campsite

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:51 a.m. – Units responded to an alarm being activated on Sutton Way to discover someone had been locked in the business upon closing.

9:54 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a dispute with a business owner. The caller was then found to no longer be at the business but was on their way to the gym.

2:27 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a customer who was upset about a transaction.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

11:15 a.m. – A caller from Quail Drive reported a bobcat on their property that was eating pets.

1:03 p.m. – A caller from Hatchet Creek Road reported a herd of goats on their property.

1:34 p.m. – A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported someone used their credit card and charged $1,800.

11:07 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported vehicles racing and peeling out.

11:46 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road called for advice as a bear was in their campsite.

— Jennifer Nobles