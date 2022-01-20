Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports annoying woodpecker infestation

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:52 p.m. — A caller at a government building on Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported 10 protesters from outside ran into the building toward an office.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Red Hill Spring Road, near Chalk Bluff Road, reported their neighbor had been trespassing on their property so they had asked him to buy an easement. The caller stated the neighbor was retaliating by trying to run over the caller’s animals and shooting at their house.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue, near Pine Shadows Lane, reported they could see through a camera that there were two vehicles parked, whose drivers were were looking through boxes in the trunks. The caller stated they thought the boxes were possibly stolen mail.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a wallet had been stolen and that they knew who had stolen it.





3:26 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive, near Curry Drive, reported a vehicle had driven through a cable and left. The caller stated the subject had been speeding on the property.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Airport Drive reported an annoying woodpecker infestation.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Farad Road, reported a female subject was on the highway shoulder, pushing a cart.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Rose Wood Way, near Lantana Lane, reported a low hanging wire across the roadway. The caller stated someone would hit it.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported a bike and helmet were left in the parking lot.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Nevada City Highway, reported a tree removal was being done improperly and hazardously.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Bouler Street, reported a German shepherd was loose in the area.

— Victoria Penate