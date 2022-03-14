Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports animal intestines left on porch

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:24 a.m. — A caller near Union Jack Street reported the theft of suboxone medication.

11:16 a.m. — A caller near the Tinloy bus stop reported a subject stumbling and throwing up.

1:13 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Main reported a man who removed his clothes as he ran into the street. The reporting party said the subject started to hit bushes and the building.

8:43 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported five people go-carting in the middle of Mill Street, and a subject lying down in the middle of the roadway and drinking out of a bottle.





Saturday

3:52 p.m. — A 911 caller near South Church and Walsh streets reported power lines down in the roadway.

7:41 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported a large water leak coming from somewhere at the end of the plaza, possibly a broken sprinkler in a flower bed.

8:02 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported a male who made a finger gun inside a grocery store and was cussing at customers and harassing employees.

Sunday

11:56 a.m. — A caller near Old Tunnel Road reported an assault resulting in a head injury.

12:28 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Main reported a customer in the lobby yelling and being rude regarding his vehicle being impounded.

3:36 p.m. — A caller near Columbia Avenue reported a violation of a restraining order via text. The reporting party believes the subject also “sent the Mormons” to her residence.

6:05 p.m. — A caller near Celesta Drive reported biking up and down her road to locate a dog she could hear in distress. Contact was made with dog owners, who informed authorities that the dog has an odd bark that can be confused as being in distress.

7:14 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way advised that a customer was buying dry ice and per another customer, claimed he was making a bomb with it.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:30 a.m. — A 911 caller near Clear Creek Place, between McCourtney Road and Royal Oaks Place, reported he received a text from an armed subject that had someone locked in a bedroom.

9:39 a.m. — A caller near Cypress Point Court and Torrey Pines Drive reported animal intestines left on their front porch. The reporting party noted that there was no blood, and the entrails looked as if they were placed there intentionally.

11:51 a.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway reported a tall, bald male in his 30s skating in the roadway.

1:01 p.m. — A caller near the Nevada County Fairgrounds camping area reported an altercation with a subject who became irate with staff and refused to leave.

2:03 p.m. — A caller on Combie and Magnolia roads reported a driver in a vehicle at a stop light who appeared passed out or “out of it” behind the wheel.

Saturday

3:03 a.m. — A 911 caller near Iola and Sharon ways reported a male outside of his residence with a shot gun. The reporting party said he does have a history of mental health issues.

9:49 a.m. — A 911 caller near Skaith Bend and Barberio Lane reported his neighbor “burning methamphetamine out of a weed eater” and making it hard to breathe. The reporting party advised that the neighbor is actually his biological father.

10:02 a.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between East and West drives, reported someone popped all the tires on three separate vehicles. The tires were inspected, but investigators were unable to locate puncture marks in tires.

11:09 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road reported her grandmother’s phone was stolen from a yard sale, and they confronted the subject after tracking the phone to various business locations in Grass Valley. In the end, parties agreed on a dollar amount, payment was given to the phone owner and no criminal charges were desired.

12:19 p.m. — A caller near Clover Valley, Fay and Brewer roads reported his neighbor shooting a pellet gun at his other neighbor’s dog.

12:46 p.m. — A caller near Hummingbird Drive, Kingbird and Quail courts reported a very sick raccoon lying on their porch.

3: 16 p.m. — A caller near Mooney Flat Road, between Monitor Court and Hydraulic Way, reported three white great Pyrenese were just on her property. The reporting party said the dogs were gone now, but have killed her chickens in the past. If they return, the caller said she would kill them.

3:42 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between Ridge Road and Hope Street, reported a lady placed a baby in a backpack and walked into the bushes. The reporting party sounded under the influence.

8:43 p.m. — A caller near Charles Drive, between Park Court and John Bauer Avenue, reported a loud party. According to the reporting party, the noise returned every Thursday to Sunday night. Dispatch reported the owner of a nearby business was reasonable, closed the roll-up door and passed contact information to the reporting party.

Sunday

12:51 p.m. – A caller near Ridge Road, between Canyon View Drive and Sunrise Heights, reported a restraining order violation with death threats from a subject who is in jail.

1:46 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter, Cabrera and MacDonald roads requested a civil standby while they picked up a dog that was being held hostage by the same people the reporting party left the dog with for eight months.

4:24 p.m. — A caller near Lorie Drive, between Dog Bar Road and Carrie Drive, reported gas siphoned out of his vehicle sometime the previous night.

6:02 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported she was trying to get a St. Bernard mix, for which she had the bill of sale, back from her ex.

7:28 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road reported a driver hit her dog and drove off.

— Rebecca O’Neil