Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports angry customer refusing to leave store

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Duggans Road, reported possibly up to five loose goats. The caller later stated she was just a passerby and that the goats had jumped back into a fenced area.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive, near Grass Valley Avenue, reported a driver spinning doughnuts almost hit him while he was on his bike.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Chattering Pines Road, near George Meadows, reported two golden retrievers had been missing since the previous day.

Saturday





11:36 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a suspicious male subject with a backpack sitting on the side of the road. The caller thought the subject was suspicious because of the recent fires in the area.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported two male subjects were walking around the store in circles and covering their faces when walking past employees. The caller stated the two subjects kept walking toward one another and then acting like they didn’t know each other. The caller later said that one of them had gone outside and the other approached the register, and then that both were gone.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive, near Retrac Way, reported a tree was down across the roadway, blocking a quarter of it.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Mayflower Drive, reported an injured fawn needed to be dispatched. Upon locating the fawn, there appeared to be an injury, but the fawn was able to scoot around and had no obvious broken bones. A local wildlife rescue worker was contacted.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported a very angry customer was in the store, yelling at staff and refusing to leave.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:54 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Washington Street, reported a dog was locked in a vehicle and was barking.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Searls Avenue, reported a large and fluffy brown dog was loose and appeared to be dragging a leash.

Saturday

6:16 a.m. — A caller from Union Street, near Broad Street, reported a vehicle needed to be towed for the farmers market.

10:49 a.m. — An individual was at the police department stating that he had had a wild night the previous night and lost his keys, while his vehicle was in a nearby parking lot.

— Victoria Penate