Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports altercation with his intoxicated son

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road near the intersection with Siesta Drive reported a possible altercation at a nearby residence, with the caller hearing a tremendous amount of banging and screaming from the neighboring house.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a truck that had been broken into overnight. It was not clear what was stolen from the truck, and a report was taken of the incident.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Way near Minero Court reported that his father-in-law had made threats of bodily harm to the caller, threatening to drive over to his residence and start a fight.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road near the cross street of Country View Way reported that someone had stolen her credit card and had subsequently made multiple attempts to use it, per notifications from the caller’s bank.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road near Wilson Road requested assistance with a raccoon that had crawled underneath the caller’s residence and was growling aggressively.





12:31 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Via Vista near Lookout Circle reported that someone had broken into a home in the neighborhood while the owner was away and may have also possibly stolen a vehicle from the residence.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Carey Drive near Ridge Road reported that his son, who was intoxicated by alcohol, was causing a physical altercation at his residence. The caller reported that the son was hitting his car, was picking up rocks to throw, and was chasing someone while they were trying to drive away in their car.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a school on Milhous Drive near Lost River Road reported hearing a significant amount of screaming and banging from a nearby location. School staff told deputies that the noise was because they were putting a 14-year-old male in restraints for unknown reasons, but they did not require any law enforcement assistance.

— Stephen Wyer