Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports aggressive turkeys

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:21 a.m. – A caller from Mockingbird Way reported at least two people were running a generator in an empty lot without permission.

7:03 a.m. – A caller from Traighli Lane reported loose pigs.

12:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a neighbor’s contracted tree worker was trying to fell a tree into the caller’s property and take down his fence.

2:21 p.m. – A caller from Westerinen Way reported aggressive turkeys.

2:45 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported an attempted fraud call.

2:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported their neighbor ran up and stated “Call 911” and ran out.

4:47 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a woman walking into traffic.

7:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported a road rage incident in which a vehicle cut them off and was then trying to run them off the roadway.

8:07 p.m. – A caller from Butterfly Drive reported an online scam.

Saturday

2:59 a.m. – A caller from Devin Lane reported 13-15 males and females are possibly about to fight.

9:29 a.m. – A caller from Private Drive reported barking dogs are causing their 90-year-old mother stress.

12:23 p.m. – A caller from Headwaters Road was looking for information regarding heavy equipment being transported across his property. The caller was concerned with damage to his road by PG&E contractors.

1:35 p.m. – A caller from Big Bend reported a several car pile up, including big rigs.

3:07 p.m. – A caller from Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported a mailbox was broken into. No mail was reported stolen.

3:28 p.m. – A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road and Timberline Court reported a vehicle ran through a stop sign. The caller reported almost being hit by the vehicle.

7:12 p.m. – A caller from San Francisco and Flume streets reported transients have taken over a section of property. The caller had questions about options for cleaning up the area.

8:19 p.m. – A caller From Grizzly Flat reported she heard a human noise on her property and was afraid someone was on the premises. The caller noted she recently found evidence of someone peeping into her residence.

9:14 p.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine and Bitney Springs roads reported hearing two gun shots in the area.

10:05 p.m. – A caller from Starduster Drive reported hearing 23 shots fired in the area over the course of an hour.

11:35 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported loud music and flashing lights coming from a nearby house.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

10:24 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a urine-stained blanket hanging over a gate.

11:29 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street and North Pine Street reported a male selling things on the side of the road and making a mess.

6:13 p.m. – A caller from Echo Drive reported a male subject trying to break a car window.

– Walter Ford