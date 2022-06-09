Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports aggressive peacock has been caught

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:09 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported an injured deer in the roadway.

12:26 a.m. — A caller off Highway 49 in North San Juan reported 10 vehicles and 20 subjects playing music and being loud across from the bar.

1:35 a.m. — A caller near New Rome Road and Tommyknocker Court reported an 8- to 12-inch diameter tree blocking the roadway.

4:09 a.m. — A 911 caller near New Rome Road, Eaglepine Place and Tommyknocker Court reported 10 subjects with chainsaws on her property. The caller screamed “please come quickly” and hung up.

6:17 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a white semi-truck hit the center divide in the Truckee area.

11:43 a.m. — A caller near Providence Mine reported having issues with transients in the area, hanging out near the creek and trespassing on his property.

11:57 a.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road requested authorities check out the cats on the property, noting none of them had been spayed or neutered, including one that has had four litters.

12:48 p.m. — A caller near Pine Knoll Court reported the aggressive peacock from yesterday has been caught and requested a unit to pick it up.

1:50 p.m. — A 911 caller near Mount Olive Road reported that her neighbor came over and threatened her and the PG&E workers on her property.

2:39 p.m. — A caller near Reader Ranch Road reported four orphaned owls that needed to be rescued.

3:36 p.m. — A caller near Washington Road, between Public Road and Blank Court, reported her roommate threatened her that morning and told her people are recording her.

— Rebecca O’Neil