Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ’age-progressed’ boy being tortured via satellite

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:59 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready and Rocker roads reported the theft of asthma medication, rice and toilet paper.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported three large Great Pyrenees chasing horses. One of the dogs had a chain with a log attached to it. The owners were contacted and were out looking for them.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Sailor Flat Road reported finding stolen mail.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Bivens Place reported two dogs had killed his chickens.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road reported someone shooting off fireworks for the past 40 minutes.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man stole a shopping cart of merchandise.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Liberty Circle reported a tree down across the road.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Karen Drive reported a man with a firearm walking in the area. He could not be located.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Lucas Hill Court reported having caught two mountain lions on camera over the last two nights mauling her sheep.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Gibboney Lane reported an aggressive dog at large. A warning was issued to the owner.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man stole a woman’s credit card.

12:42 p.m. — Several callers from Duggans Road reported a large pig in the road, which was contained.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on Little Valley Road reported parts had been removed from a boat that was in storage.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Hillcrest Drive reported losing $150 to an internet scammer.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Penn View Lane reported an unknown pug had wandered into her yard and her four donkeys “played soccer ball with the dog,” which was injured and could not stand. A report was taken.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported a man blocking a woman from leaving because she was in no state to drive, as she was on drugs and half-naked. A report was taken.

10:21 p.m. — A caller reported two men and two boys had gone off-roading at Meadow Lane and Bowman Lake roads and had not returned as scheduled. They were contacted just before midnight and had been stuck, but had freed themselves and were on their way home.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a woman at a property who said she had been beaten, hit in the head and Tased. She did not want medical attention.

11:11 p.m. — A woman from Honey Mushroom Lane reported money had been stolen from a bank account.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Saturday

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported a boy was being tortured via satellite and keeps getting put in the vortex. The caller said the boy was 8 years old but “age-progressed” to 31.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Gethsemane streets reported a huge boulder that had fallen onto the sidewalk. Public Works was notified.

4:34 p.m. — A caller reported people eating in a restaurant and walking around downtown Nevada City without masks.

— Liz Kellar