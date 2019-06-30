Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports accidentally trapping a skunk
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Saturday
4 a.m. — Unintelligible yelling was reported to the office from Boulder Street.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road reported they accidentally caught a skunk in a trap and need it dispatched.
4:53 p.m. — A caller from Aileen Way reported injuring a deer on the airport property near the caller’s property. The deer was still mobile.
8:48 p.m. — A caller from Gold Star Lane reported firing off a blank 12—gauge round to scare a bear away from their livestock.
11:04 p.m. — A caller from Silver Creek Campground reported a bear having been struck by a vehicle on the river side of the road.
11:32 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a loud drunken party with people in the street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
7:28 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported saying “send someone to Chevron” and hung up.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
2:17 a.m. — A suspect stole an 18 pack of beer from Plaza Drive.
9:25 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a loose Shepard dog with a collar and tags.
11:39 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported from Nevada City Highway, which the suspect admitted to.
12:50 p.m. — A debit card was turned in at Gates Place.
— Sam Corey
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.