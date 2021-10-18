Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports a possible injured bear

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lowden Lane, reported a buck in the roadway.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive, near Hidden Springs Drive, reported the theft of a shelf.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way, near Francis Drive, reported a subject kept driving up and down the road at 55 mph.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported his neighbor had called him to state there were lights on in his family home that should be vacant.





Saturday

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Clover Valley Road, near Rainbow Road, reported approximately six juveniles were riding dirt bikes along the roadway and onto people’s property.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Maverick Lane, near Iva Court, reported that he was riding his dirt bike, and his neighbor began threatening him and calling him names.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road, near Zangol Place, reported a few men were in a verbal conflict, and it was unknown if it was physical. The caller reported ongoing civil issues with both subjects on the property, and later stated that they were screaming and not leaving.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a subject was going through a trash bin and stealing mail.

Sunday

3:33 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Pines Road, near Cedar Springs Road, reported she thought someone was on her property, after seeing a headlamp looking into her window on the front porch.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Lucky Nugget Lane, reported hearing tons of yelling and swearing, and about five gunshots. The caller stated they were male voices, and that they had not seen or heard anything but dogs barking since the shots.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Wheeler Cross Road, reported a large dog was running back and forth across the road.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Oakwood Court, reported ongoing issues with three aggressive dogs. The caller stated the dogs were not near their house currently, but were out. They also said the dogs had tried to attack their chickens.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported there had been loud drumming for the last half hour.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Brock Road, near Zion Street, reported he had a loose dog contained in his vehicle, and requested the dog be picked up.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Jordan Street, near Gethsemane Street, reported a possible water main break.

Saturday

6:06 a.m. — A caller from Union Street, near Broad Street, requested a vehicle be towed for the farmers market.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Nile Street, near Nimrod Street, reported multiple cars parked in a no parking zone due to a garage sale.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49/20, near Gold Flat Road, reported a possible injured bear.

Sunday

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49/20, near Gold Flat Road, reported a vehicle with its flashers on and a subject walking who looked like they had been drinking.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49/20, near Broad Street, reported a wrong way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes.

— Victoria Penate