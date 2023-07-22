Thursday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:27 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a white male was refusing to leave the property.
8:42 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported someone stole their duffle bag.
12:53 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the cashier accidentally put $5 on the wrong pump, and the cashier refused to give her the money back. The caller was upset because it was her last $5.
4:02 p.m. — A caller from Glasson Way reported a male in the parking lot verbally harassing her customers.
4:28 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a nail gun was shot into his ribs.
11:38 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported four construction men with electric saws working on planters disrupting her sleep; the caller requested they be told to stop.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:17 a.m. — A caller from B Street reported her child’s father was 15 minutes late for child exchange.
10:55 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported that Microsoft almost hacked her two weeks ago. The caller’s computer was hacked, and $5000 was withdrawn from her checking account. The suspect was operating from Mexico. Her bank reimbursed her and changed her account number.
2:54 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported a truck, a beat-up black Toyota pickup, had been packed across the street from her driveway for a week.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
6:10 a.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported they received a package with a powdery material seeping out of it; when it was opened, it appeared to be drugs.
10:10 a.m. — A caller from Sleepy Hollow Way reported a baby at a honeysuckle.
10:11 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported their roommate was stealing money and was asked to move out. The subject then trashed the caller’s trailer.
2:15 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
3:04 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road/Lawrence Way reported she was contacted by Texas Police and given a case number regarding a subject opening a bank account in her name.
3:42 p.m. — A caller from Wildrose Court reported waking up to one tire slashed on two different vehicles.
8:53 p.m. — A caller on Waterfall Lane reported her neighbor hears a chainsaw and a female screaming
— LaMarr Fields