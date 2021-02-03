Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports a man walking down the street, insulting people
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near Springhill Road, reported a vehicle parked and blocking traffic.
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Atkins Road reported two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through that morning and items were stolen.
10:48 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported she had left a debit card in an ATM, and it was gone when she returned.
4:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a subject who had his vehicle towed was slamming on their windows and screaming.
7:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a reckless driver who they stated was driving with no lights, swerving across lanes, and speeding.
9:03 p.m. — A caller from Church Street, near Richardson Street, reported a man was walking up and down the street yelling and insulting people who were outside on their balconies.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
12:21 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Donovan Road, reported an injured cat was on the side of the road.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from Aileen Way, near Alexandra Way, reported a loose Pomeranian running in and out of traffic.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road, near Banner Quaker Hill Road, reported a female subject in a vehicle was blocking traffic while screaming.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
6:34 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Highway 49, reported a subject was walking in the roadway.
— Victoria Penate
