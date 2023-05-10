Monday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
08:57 a.m. — A caller from Tinloy/Bank Street reported a transient at a crosswalk was swinging a vape or something around and pointing it at people.
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male was walking around yelling and screaming.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Ridge/Hughes Road reported a big oak tree was hanging over the road, and a vehicle with a toy hauler knocked off part of the tree.
5:02 p.m. — A caller from French Avenue reported a man was throwing food around and yelling.
7:58 p.m. - A caller from Madrone Way reported transients were throwing knives at an empty lot behind him. The caller believed the subjects was under the influence.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:21 a.m. - A caller from Bost Avenue reported that a male was walking around and had been asked to leave but would not. The male was heard crying in the background.
9:15 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported their tenant’s ex-husband was disturbing the peace.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported ex-boyfriend was harassing the caller.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:23 a.m. — A caller from State/Smith Road reported a dark sedan with front damage was following the caller.
9:34 a.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported their daughter let a subject into the house to steal coins and ashes.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported they were on the scene with a man and woman who broke into their house.
11:22 a.m. — A caller from Landini Place reported gray Toyota was parked by his pond unoccupied with doors locked and the gas tank open.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from State Highway 49 reported a male zombie on zombie drugs was near the highway. He was bent over and nodding off, asleep, standing up but touching the ground.
— LaMarr Fields