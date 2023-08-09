GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:57 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported her boyfriend left her at the location and said security was not being nice to her. The caller said she could not walk anymore and needed a ride home.
11:59 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported she found a burned-up shotgun in her garage.
2:28 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported they got a call from Border Patrol, claiming to have packages with the caller’s name on it with drugs inside.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from Taylorville Road reported she went to pick up food, and when she went back outside, her dog was missing.
3:31 p.m. — A caller from Wood Street reported he received threatening text messages that someone was going to show up and kidnap his kids and shoot him.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:38 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male was dumping trashcans, yelling, and trying to direct traffic.
11:20 a.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported that someone hacked into the computers and is freezing their system and requested money from the business.
11:40 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported her ex-husband entered her place of work. The caller had a restraining order on her ex-husband. Her boss escorted him out.
7:51 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that a male fell and was bleeding from the mouth, saying he was hit in the head in a fight.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
1:21 a.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported a female was screaming and physically attacking the caller.
8:15 a.m. — A caller from Hobart Mill reported he was walking along a trail, and someone had dumped ten bags of garbage.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road/20 reported transients camping along the road; the caller said they have been there all summer.
3:41 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of an Amazon package and said it was delivered but never got it.
4:26 p.m. - A caller from Ramp US Int/Farad Road reported their vehicle was broken into, and two fly rods and a boat box were stolen.
7:15 p.m. - A caller from Rosewood Road reported his friend stole $3,700 worth of equipment from him.
8:48 p.m. - A caller from Pleasant Valley/Mooney Flat Road reported a vehicle was attempting to hit vehicles going in the other direction.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: