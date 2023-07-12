MONDAY
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:01 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported a man in a wheelchair that needed a ride, and she felt terrible that she couldn’t give him a ride.
8:23 a.m. — A caller from Whiting Street reported a male transient was hitting weeds next to the road with a metal rod.
9:47 a.m. — A caller from Scotia Pine Circle reported a vagrant man opened her gate and came to her front door; the caller did not open her door, and she could not understand what he was saying.
2:00 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported they fired an employee who became aggressive; the former employee became verbally aggressive and tried to get into her locked door.
2:46 a.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported he filled his 25-gallon truck and was charged for 32.5 gallons; when he went to the cashier to address the issue, the employee laughed at him and told him to call the police. The caller left the area; the Department of Weights & Measures came to the scene and tested the pump, which was found to be 100% accurate.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:42 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported that someone came to the front desk stating that he just went down the road to Mini Mania and needed AAA.
10:11 a.m. — A caller from Mine Rock Road reported a neighbor was yelling at him and peeling out in front of his house. It has been an ongoing issue.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a possible abandoned vehicle in front of her house; the vehicle was at the location for 24 hours.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:33 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive reported three pigs have been causing damage on his property for at least an hour.
10:35 a.m. - A caller from Idaho Maryland/Banner Lava Cap Road reported he saw two couch cushions, a fuel can, and other items and thought it was an intention to promote arson.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from State Highway 174 reported that while she was outside, a white vehicle with a man in it was parked behind her house in the church parking lot. The man ducks every time she looks at him.
6:16 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a friend he had just met this morning drove off his wallet, driver’s license, debit card, and work gear. The suspect was kicked out of the hospital.
— LaMarr Fields