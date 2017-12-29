Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports a dog tied behind a moving golf cart

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported two people walking door-to-door in a neighborhood buying drugs. The only description of the people the caller provided was, "Tweakers, you can't miss them."

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man ran into the caller's vehicle. The man said he was on strong, anti-viral medication. The caller was concerned that the man shouldn't have been driving.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported he was trying to buy a phone from Verizon, but the company refused and turned him in for credit issues.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Litton Drive reported a man holding a stick and talking to himself.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a former employee was at a business harassing employees and clients. The caller said the employee was also coming onto the property, making threats and writing disturbing letters to clients.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man was preventing a woman from getting into a truck. On call back, the caller reported the woman was in the vehicle and the man was standing outside of it.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a friend had just hit the caller in the head with a container.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported his van had been stolen. On call back, the caller reported he found his van across the parking lot from where he left it.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported her husband was "chest butting" her and he needed to be removed. On call back, the caller said her husband was intoxicated and had driven away. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and battery against a spouse.

Friday

1:05 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Blight Road reported she was fostering two Malamutes that were taken from a dog hoarder in Oroville. The caller said the dogs had gotten loose and were biting her whenever she got close to catching them.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Poplar Road reported a dog tied behind a moving golf cart.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Bishop Place reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be able to do a credit refinance. The caller said he asked to be put on a "do not call" list and the person hung up. The caller said he then called the number back and a child picked up. Then, the caller said, the child's father picked up the phone and made threats to the caller, saying he would beat the caller up for calling his daughter.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a sick deer in her backyard. The caller said the deer either needs to be dispatched or scared off.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a large, white cat that appeared to be ill.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a cat bite.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported she had just come home and seen that her door was kicked in. Nothing was stolen.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a man had loosened her car tire and made it fall off because she evicted him.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive reported he left a note for his neighbor, whose dog had been barking for five hours. The caller said his neighbor came to the door and yelled at him.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported two people yelling and harassing people outside of a business.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nimrod Street reported someone camped out in a camper van for over a week.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nevada Street said nothing. Dispatchers called back multiple times. A woman picked up and said her child had been playing with the phone. The woman was "strongly counseled" about letting children play with cell phones.

— Matthew Pera