Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 5 vehicles going over 100 miles per hour

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

6:01 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported someone or something had destroyed his garden, and that he was concerned about people driving 60 miles per hour on the road.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Genasci Road, reported seeing seven bright lights down by the creek.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Jokers Wild Lane, near You Bet Road, reported several gunshots north of his residence.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Sailplane Way, near Martis Dam Way, reported a loose, aggressive black shepherd mix dog in the area.





10:05 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near the Kingvale exit, stated, “What is wrong with you people?” The caller said five vehicles were speeding at over 100 miles per hour.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a male subject had lunged in front of her vehicle and that she almost hit him.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

5:12 a.m. — A caller from West Airport Road, near Airport Road, reported a vehicle died and was blocking the driveway.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported the subject of a bike stop took off.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported she had lost her debit card two weeks ago and it was being used.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way, near Searls Way, reported a male subject had come in and was trying to fight staff.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Sacramento Street, reported she was attacked by multiple dogs and that the dog owners were attempting to leave.

— Victoria Penate