Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 30 to 40 medication vials spilled in roadway

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an ongoing issue with a subject coming in and stealing items.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a minivan with taped up windows had been parked for two days, possibly camping.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject was throwing knives at a tree behind a business, and jumping up kicking the tree. The caller stated the subject appeared a little agitated.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported juveniles on skateboards were fighting, and ran away when the caller said she was calling the police.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a vehicle was parked with headlights on for approximately 10 minutes. The caller stated the vehicle did not appear to be running.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Piper Lane, near Chisum Trail, reported ongoing issues with their neighbor trespassing. The caller stated they had video of the neighbor on their property.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Carey Drive, near Ridge Road, reported her cat was possibly injured by a bat.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive, near Kemo Lane, reported their neighbor was trespassing, and the neighbor called about the same incident. Contact was made with both parties, mediating their dispute over a property line and a neighbor mowing grass over it.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Wildflower Drive, reported 30 to 40 vials of prescription medication were spilled all over the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Upper Park Avenue, reported he had just heard a transformer explode and then the power went out downtown.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a driver was swerving all over the roadway.

— Victoria Penate