GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:44 a.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported her husband was locked up in a room and not giving her medication.
8:44 a.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported her husband was locked up in a room and not giving her medication.
3:34 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a Lucky Supermarket semi-truck was swerving all over the road.
4:07 p.m. — A caller from McNab Circle reported her aunt and her husband were selling drugs from their residence.
4:54 p.m. — A caller at Rockwood Drive reported a suspect vehicle has been in the complex for a while and keeps moving spots.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Depot Street reported a family friend ran into his house and ran towards the caller. The caller thought he was going to be assaulted.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:08 p.m. - A caller from Highway 20 reported that a drunk driver was crossing into other lanes.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
1:42 a.m. — A caller from Theil Way reported a noise complaint; his neighbor was playing drums outside. The caller asked the neighbor to stop, and he refused.
7:44 a.m. — A caller from Almora Road reported the theft of tools from a construction site.
9:32 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road/49 reported a vehicle with hazard lights on in the ditch.
11:24 a.m. — A caller from Sky Circle reported suspect activity at the listed address and believes it is a drug house with several broken-down vehicles.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield reported she had info on the subject that stole a motorcycle.
3:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 80/Blue Canyon reported a vehicle tried to box him in while he was pulled over on the side of the roadway.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49/Smith Road reported a large white sedan with a broken grill was driving on the wrong side of the road.
10:37 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported 20 gunshots and yelling from a male subject.
—Lamarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: