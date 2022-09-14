Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 20 goats in the road

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

6:02 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported her sister was screaming bloody murder. When asked how the caller was related, she said they are sisters, then hung up.

6:06 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject drinking alcohol and smoking in an outside area. He started yelling after being asked to stop smoking and then left on foot down Mill Street with a beer.

7:03 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female in the bathroom who was seen putting several items in a bag. The caller phoned back at 7:11 a.m., stating the female was still in the bathroom and had two large bags stuffed with merchandise.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:06 a.m. – A caller from Pammy Way reported finding two bats inside their house. Their cat had possibly had contact with the bats. The caller wants the bats tested as one was in the child’s bedroom.

9:39 a.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported 20 goats in the roadway.

6:23 p.m. – A caller from Shaffer Mill reported they think someone is living in one of the trash cans on the trail. The call was transferred to Placer County.

9:38 p.m. – A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported a van that was parked in front of their house the previous night had showed up again. The driver was tired and unable to make the trip back to Nevada and was sleeping in the vehicle, unaware of locals’ concerns. The driver moved along to a different location.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

6:22 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a vehicle was outside running and someone got in and stole it.

— Jennifer Nobles