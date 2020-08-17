Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 150-person wedding

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Alexander Street, reported suspicious buckets left near their property.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported there was a subject harassing them as well as customers at a business. The caller stated the subject was possibly under the influence of drugs.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported there were several people rollerblading on the tennis courts at a park.

Saturday

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Prospect Street, reported four male subjects smoking and drinking across the street.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Highway 20, reported a vehicle swerving and driving erratically.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive reported their neighbor stole materials from them and vandalized their property.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Pepper Lane, near Echo Ridge Drive, reported that her personal information had been taken by a scammer over the phone.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Black Road, near McDaniel Road, reported there was a dog who looked skinny and appeared at times to be left alone tied up on the property. The dog’s owner called to state there is always someone on the property, and that the dog is able to run freely.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Barker Lane, reported their black and white bulldog and husky mix puppy went missing.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Route 174, near Meadow Drive, reported an injured deer on the side of the road.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from Sequa Way, near Dove Road, reported electric company employees had parked on the caller’s grass while they worked on his neighbor’s yard.

Saturday

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Quarterhorse Drive, near Cricket Drive, reported a 150-person wedding was set to begin three hours later.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road said an agitated male subject was walking alongside the road, trying to flag down vehicles.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Squirrel Creek Drive, reported there was a male subject walking up and down the roadway knocking on doors, asking personal questions. The caller stated the subject said he was collecting information for the government.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Hoyt’s Crossing reported multiple parked vehicles blocking the roadway.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Sleepy Hollow Way reported someone was shooting a high-powered rifle in the area.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Ponderosa Way, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a suspicious vehicle in which two subjects were fidgeting around and did not appear to belong.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from Black Oak Drive, near Boreham Lane, reported a subject driving past and taking pictures of the caller’s wife.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Edward’s Crossing reported hearing two fireworks.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Fallen Leaf Lane, reported she had asked her neighbor to put out his campfire and he began shouting threats at her.

— Victoria Penate