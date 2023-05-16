Friday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
8:50 a.m. – A caller off of Joe Day Ranch/Gracie Road reported a private street sign stolen and is in a backyard in Nevada City. The caller doesn’t want to press charges, just wan’t sign back.
10:08 a.m. – A caller off of Penny Court reported Fraud after he sent a female out of state, explicit photos of himself via google chat. The suspect used photos to get $2000 from the caller and is attempting to get more or she will expose photos, wants to document for bank purposes.
3:14 p.m. – Custodial problems were cleared by contact along Maidu Avenue for an inmate ride to the hospital.
8:30 p.m. – CHP has a Sgt. on scene at Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Highway 49 requesting assistance with the cow in the road. Advised the cow continues to run back into the roadway after being removed.
Grass Valley Police Department
7:56 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Empire Street reported a man on a bicycle weaving in and out of the roadway against traffic. The subject was described as a male with a sweater tied around his head.
1:36 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a couple subjects who had been in the parking lot for most of the morning and one appeared to be passed out on the hood of a vehicle.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject aggressively panhandling and refusing to leave.
3:07 p.m. – A caller from Castlemont Drive reported she was possibly hypnotized on Thursday night and papers were stolen. The caller advised of an elite Illuminati with an eye in the sky stealing her items via hypnosis.
5:25 p.m. – A caller from the Brunswick overpass reported that a drunk driver ran a red light and almost hit the caller.
6:52 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported a female had gone into the business stating that she locked her keys in her vehicle. The caller called for a tow for the female but when he came out she was having the tow truck gain entry to the caller’s vehicle. The female was apologizing and stating she didn’t know where her car was. The caller was worried she was under the influence of something and wanted a welfare check on her.
Nevada City Police Department
4:26 a.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a male subject on the back porch moving around her items.
3:12 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported she called a PG&E scam back and a male called her in the last ten minutes and said he was going to send the cartel to kill them.
7:48 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male with an axe hacking on wood in the back parking lot. The caller was concerned because he shouldn’t be there. The subject was contacted and said he was down a piece of wood for woodworking. The subject was advised to get permission from the city prior to collecting wood.
Saturday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
8:52 a.m. – A caller from Aspen Road reported the theft of a $1500 bike and trailer attachment.
10:27 a.m. – A caller off of Torrey Pines Drive reported someone broke into her vehicle last night. The drive side window is broken.
1:40 p.m. – A caller off of Oak Tunnel Road reported someone left a mountain bike on her private driveway two days ago and never came back for it. The caller believes that it may have been stolen and has some camera footage. She requested contact for the pick up of the bike.
2:57 p.m. – A Forest Service officer off of Gaston Grade heading towards Washington was in pursuit of a white dirtbike and requested assistance. The caller called back stating the officer lost the subject and officers were unable to locate.
3:05 p.m. – A suspicious circumstance was reported off of Larkspur Lane after a caller, cleaning out a family member’s house, came across an old skull in a bag and requested contact.
Grass Valley Police Department
9:25 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported finding a handgun in the glove compartment of a vehicle.
12:11 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported two dogs in a vehicle for at least five minutes. The caller heard one dog barking and the other panting. The vehicle was in the sun and the windows were slightly cracked and the engine was off.
1:12 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a town truck driver left his vehicle in a no parking zone and was unable to move it until Monday.
2:48 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way thought someone locked her kids in the car, but it was just keys. The caller canceled any emergency response.
7:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he was extremely drunk and requested an officer go out and arrest him. The caller was unable to give his phone number.
10:33 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the break-in of a parked vehicle by a male. While still on the line, the caller advised the male came back, had a key, and the vehicle was most likely his.
Nevada City Police Department
7:14 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road said she was feeling threatened by a female via the Nextdoor app. The female was harassing the caller via email. The previous day, the female told the caller she was going to send a bullet her way and send a spike through her.
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported there was a subject in the park yelling and screaming.
3:42 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a vehicle was doing donuts in the intersection and then left at an excessive speed.
5:01 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street reported a tree branch about to go down into the roadway.
7:18 p.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road requested contact be made with a male who continues to camp out on the caller’s property.
Sunday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
1:22 a.m. – A caller off of Rock Creek Road reported a bear that was in his house. It wasn’t anymore, but he wanted to log the event.
8:31 a.m. – A caller off of Long Valley Road reported a deer that was in labor since yesterday. The party was told the deer would be dispatched.
9:12 a.m. – A caller off of Long Valley Road reported a possible rabid raccoon. It was not rabid and the caller was advised to call animal control tomorrow if it doesn’t leave their fenced yard.
12:31 p.m. – A caller off of Rollins Reservoir reported they are stranded on the water with children in the boat and the boat will not start. They are in the no wake zone.
2:11 p.m. – A trespassing call was made off of Cedar Way when a 911 caller reported a male living in a shed on his property with a with a ladder in front of it and a “booby” trap. Possibly there the past couple nights. The landlord advised that she has an electrician using the shed for his equipment.
2:18 p.m. – A loose horse running around the dog park at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley was reportedly left there by horse owner who dumped hay and left.
2:33 p.m. – A caller off of Dry Creek lane reported that one of her Fed Ex employees was attacked by a dog while delivering a package.
10:22 p.m. – A caller off of Lake Forest Drive reported that someone is flying drones over her house and they are beaming lazers into her head, which are causing her pain.
Grass Valley Police Department
12:18 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported that her friend was in the parking lot putting tools in his van and he was approached by a male subject who was mumbling something and then hit the friend with a baseball bat. The manager spoke with the subject who said he did have a bat but only hit a bike. Charges were pressed and the male subject was arrested.
1:17 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street said they were just arriving back home for the evening and people were throwing fruit or veggies at them as they were passing by. A potato hit the caller’s father.
8:33 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported her makeup bag had been stolen while she was inside a business. The caller advised the bag contained $600.
11:27 a.m. – A caller from Iron Horse Place requested assistance in regard to his wanting to open carry a shotgun while walking on trails in town.
12:05 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Trail reported a male transient yelling, screaming, and threatening people. The subject was in the parking lot and had crossed the street coming from the encampment.
4:32 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported his three-year-old 10 pound iguana got out and was missing. The iguana is friendly and the caller said he could pick it up if someone finds it.
6:46 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported her elderly husband who is not to be driving was in her vehicle and attempting to leave. The caller asked him to get out. The caller had the keys back but was unable to get the subject out of the vehicle.
9:32 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at West McKnight Way reported a possible intoxicated driver, going 35 miles per hour on the freeway and unable to maintain lanes.
Nevada City Police Department
6:35 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a transient, unknown if male or female, sleeping in a sleeping bag at the creek across from the property.
8:27 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at North Bloomfield reported a truck that was overloaded with firewood was on the side of the roadway after some of the wood falling out. The subjects were trying to secure the wood but the straps were not very secure and the lumber would likely fall out again.
— Jennifer Nobles
— Elias Funez