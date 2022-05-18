Nevada County police blotter: Caller refused entry to Truckee courthouse over mask issue
Mother of feuding students threatens assault to other parent
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:34 a.m. — A caller at Round Mountain Ranch Road and Hudson Way reported a subject he did home construction for. He needed to leave some tools to complete some work, and the subject would not allow the caller to retrieve the tools. The caller said he and the subject are mediating.
11:33 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Truckee courthouse reported she was being denied access to the building. Per CHP, it was because she refused to wear a mask.
12:07 p.m. — A caller at Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported vandalism to a school. Subjects pulled wires out of a firebox and knocked over a water fountain. The caller has video footage and believes he knows who the subjects are.
2:53 p.m. — A caller at Stinson Drive and Darlene Court reported the mother of a child who attends the same school as the caller’s child threatened to beat her up. Both children have ongoing issues while riding the school bus.
4:32 p.m. — A caller at New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported a shirtless man in a white truck pulled up and illegally trespassed on the caller’s private property, and threatened the caller with a large truck. Per caller, the subject was violating a restraining order.
5:37 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor bothering the neighborhood. The caller just found a bottle of wine in her mailbox and other weird items.
6:01 p.m. — A caller at Goodall Mine and La Barr Meadows roads reported subjects setting up a homeless camp, where they have two vehicles parked.
— William Roller
