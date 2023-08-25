Wednesday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:08 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three males and a female came onto her camp site and one male threatened her with a revolver. The caller advised the subjects were listening to the scanner to see if the incident was called in.
11:34 a.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a transient camp was being set up the previous night, and he removed the items and no one was currently there. The caller wanted to advise law enforcement as there is a concern for fire danger.
12:58 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way advised as she was walking past a male subject she smelled alcohol on him as he was getting into his vehicle. Authorities were unable to locate the subject.
4:36 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Trail reported a male subject grabbed her shoulders as she was walking by him.
10:49 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported four people at his door, and he was unsure what they were up to, but stated he thought they are homosexual and is not worried about it. He was just trying to go to the hot tub.
11:26 p.m. — A caller from Highlands Court reported five guys all dressed in black, testing door handles, and were up to no good.
Nevada City Police Department
10:24 a.m. – A caller from Park Avenue reported a peacock running loose in the roadway.
12:18 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported he was trying to serve papers and when he knocked on the door, the door opened, triggering some kind of alarm. The caller notified the building manager as no one was home, and wanted to alert authorities in case something else came up.
9:06 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported he was at the library and a female was harassing him by throwing items and yelling at him.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:50 a.m. – A caller from Norambagua Lane reported she saw a female walk into a trailer with a full gas can and threatened to burn the trailer down.
12:25 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported 25 goats that aren’t being cared for. The caller’s sister used to care for them but is no longer able due to medical issues.
3:17 p.m. – A caller from last Mile Drive reported receiving a package and when she opened it, there was white powder inside.
3:31 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a known arsonist was sitting outside the caller’s home. The caller advised the subject started a fire several years ago in North San Juan and was concerned it would happen again.
6:37 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an older male subject sitting on the playground screaming and yelling and making the children afraid. The last time the subject was at the park, the caller said, the subject exposed his genitals.
9:14 p.m. – A caller from Lightning Tree Road reported a vehicle parked above the house for the past 20 minutes. On call back, the caller reported the vehicle was lost and neighbors helped provide directions back to the road.
—Jennifer Nobles